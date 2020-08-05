Never forget. Marie Osmond paid tribute to her late friend Kim Goodwin by sharing throwback photos of them on Instagram.

“#HappyBirthday to my Angel in Heaven. My dearest friend Kimmy. I love you,” Marie, 60, captioned the post on Tuesday, August 4. In one snap, the two leaned on each with their eyes closed and in another, Kim smiled while holding his birthday cake. The last time the “Cry Just a Little” singer paid homage to her friend was when his 1-year death anniversary came around on April 14.

“He did my makeup and hair for over 30 years,” Marie said at the time on Instagram. “I’m grateful for everything you taught me … especially now, doing my own glam on The Talk@Home! You’ve always been over my shoulder looking out for me and I felt you today!!!”

In April 2019, the Talk cohost revealed Kim died after he suffered a “massive heart attack.” In her “goodbye” post to her “best friend,” Marie said he left a “hole” in her heart that will “never be filled.” But she still felt “happy” that Kim died “knowing he was loved.”

Although no one could fill Kim’s shoes, Marie hired celebrity hairstylist Cody Renegar to do her hair, and they immediately became friends. “You know, I’ve worked with quite a few celebrities in my career and I’ve never had a type of experience where someone is so just extremely here for other people and not themselves,” Cody exclusively told Closer Weekly on February 21. “I’m here, I’m committed and I’ve only been here for a couple of weeks and I’m already sold on Marie. It’s a completely different experience and I’m totally here for it.”

Since he joined her team, Marie and Cody have had a bunch of fun experiences, but that still didn’t take away the love she had for Kim. One thing the Gift of Love star adored about him was that he always surrounded her with “humor, brilliance, loyalty and love,” and that’s something Marie will never forget.

As she conquers each new obstacle in her life, Marie will remember the ones that made her as fabulous as she is today, including her good friend Kim.