A beautiful soul. One year after Marie Osmond‘s beloved friend Kim Goodwin died, the singer took to Instagram to pay tribute to him.

Marie, 60, shared a throwback pic of her with the makeup artist and wrote, “Today marks one year since my dear friend Kimmy passed away. He did my makeup and hair for over 30 years. I’m grateful for everything you taught me … especially now, doing my own glam on The Talk@Home! You’ve always been over my shoulder looking out for me and I felt you today!!!”

Marie’s new hairstylist Cody Renegar liked the post and he shared three purple heart emoji in the comments. In April 2019, the “Paper Roses” singer revealed Kim died after he suffered a “massive heart attack” and had to undergo surgery.

“Waited until now to post this, but today I said goodbye to my best friend Kimmy,” she wrote with the broken heart and sleepy face emoji. “He left this earth for a better place and although my heart is breaking and I know this hole in my heart will never be filled, I am so happy that he was able to leave this life knowing he was loved.”

“He was married after our show on the evening of April 12, and it was so joyful for me to see him experienced so much love in his final days,” Marie continued. “I miss you so much already my Kimchi but know you’re surrounded in God’s love! My dearest friend… #GodBeWithYou #TillWeMeetAgain #AngelInHeaven #Showstopper #One-of-a-kind.”

Marie and Kim weren’t the only ones who were close. Her brother, Donny Osmond, also shared a special bond with the late makeup artist. Once he heard about Kim’s death, the 62-year-old singer paid tribute to him by sharing a few pictures of them together on Instagram.

“Kim started out as our hair and makeup guru and eventually became like family to us. I was able to spend some time with Kim last Wednesday. Even though he was quite ill and bedridden, we laughed and joked about all of the great memories we’ve shared over the years,” Donny wrote. “He was loved and adored by everyone he worked with. Our entire cast and crew will miss him dearly.”