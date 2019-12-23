Family fun! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are spending their quality time off ahead of the holidays by enjoying a fun-filled vacation. While the longtime lovebirds thoroughly enjoy soaking in the sun on the beach, Kelly and Mark opted for a different type of R&R as they hit the slopes for a day of skiing.

The 49-year-old beauty gave fans a sneak peek of their holiday vacation as she shared a hunky photo of her husband on Sunday, December 22. “#Equipomexico 🇲🇽❄️🎿🎄,” Kelly simply captioned the snap alongside a series of festive emojis. In the pic, Mark can be seen posing next to his pair of skis while dressed head to toe in winter gear.

The 48-year-old actor also offered a glimpse inside their family trip as he uploaded a photo while sitting on a ski lift. The Riverdale star gave a soft smile as he posed next to two snowsuit-clad family members. The couple’s youngest son, Joaquin, was just barely recognizable as he covered his face with goggles and a safety helmet.

Instagram/MarkConsuelos

Considering their two eldest children, 22-year-old Michael and 18-year-old Lola, are already full-time college students, we bet Kelly and Mark — who tied the knot in 1998 — couldn’t be more thrilled to have their kiddos home for the holidays. While joining Amazon at their “Delivering Smiles This Holiday Season” event last week, the proud parents confessed how difficult it is to spend time with their kids.

“As the kids are getting older … we know that these holidays are going to be almost coming up on the last we can all kind of dictate where they spend their holidays and [will] have to share that with their new families,” Mark told Us Weekly at the holiday event.

The Live! With Kelly & Ryan host reiterated her husband’s sentiments, noting that they miss having their kiddos around all the time. “In the blink of an eye, your kids grow up and suddenly you are begging them to spend time with you,” she sweetly admitted.

Kelly has been beaming with Christmas joy ever since she debuted her family’s 2019 holiday card during Live!‘s December 11 episode. The All My Children actress couldn’t help but gush over their family photo shoot as she showed off the adorable series of pics in honor of Christmas.

Instagram/Kelly Ripa

“[The photographers] said, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if we got a picture of you trying to take a picture of your family for your Christmas card photo, we know how much that means to you,’” she dished. “And I was like, ‘That’s not funny, that’s amazing!’”

We hope Kelly, Mark and their kids have the best Christmas!