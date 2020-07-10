Kids do the darndest things! Kelly Osbourne recalled the funny time she got into a bunch of trouble with her dad, Ozzy Osbourne. The Masked Singer alum shared the hilarious story after the iconic rock ‘n’ roller posted a throwback photo of himself from back in the day.

“OMG this picture brings back so many memories!” Kelly, 35, wrote alongside the old snapshot of Ozzy, 71, via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 9. “When I was a kid, I put a can of soup in the microwave behind my dad’s head and it exploded. I got into so much trouble!”

Charles Sykes/Shutterstock

While it seems Kelly didn’t mind playing pranks on her dad as a child, the two couldn’t share a more loving father-daughter bond nowadays. Since the former Black Sabbath frontman was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease earlier this year, Kelly has stepped up to be by her dad’s side.

In March, the Fashion Police star gave fans an update on how Ozzy was holding up. Although their family was doing their part to social distance amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kelly said her dad was “doing really good” after undergoing treatment in Panama in February.

“Seeing after one treatment of stem cell what has happened and the progress that he’s made is mind-blowing,” she shared with ET at the time. “He wants to get up. He wants to do things. He wants to be part of the world again. He’s walking better. He’s talking better. His symptoms are lessening. He is building the muscle strength back that he needs after his spine surgery.”

Because the “Crazy Train” crooner — who also shares Aimee Osbourne, 36, and Jack Osbourne, 34, with longtime wife Sharon Osbourne — is doing so well, his recovery has given their famous family “so much hope,” the former Dancing With the Stars contestant added.

Mtv/Kobal/Shutterstock

“Everything is starting to fall into place now. We are very grateful to the doctors that are helping him,” she gushed. “He’s ready to get out of the house and now he can’t get out of the house. He keeps saying to me, ‘I’ve been on quarantine for almost two years, and now I’m feeling better and the world is on quarantine.'”

Ozzy’s heartbreaking battle with Parkinson’s came after more than a year of struggles with other debilitating health issues. Throughout 2019, the Grammy winner underwent surgery following a tragic fall at his home, he battled pneumonia, he had another operation for an infection in his hand and a hospitalization following complications from the flu.

“[It] was the worst, longest, most painful, miserable year of my life,” Ozzy candidly shared during an appearance on Good Morning America in January. “When I had the fall, it was pitch black, I went to the bathroom and I fell. I just fell and landed like a slam on the floor and I remember lying there thinking, ‘Well, you’ve done it now,’ really calm. Sharon [called] an ambulance. After that, it was all downhill.”

At least Ozzy will always have the support of Sharon and their kids!