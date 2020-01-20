Opening up. Ozzy Osbourne has overcome a plethora of struggles throughout his lifetime, but the iconic rock ‘n’ roll crooner recently revealed nothing was quite as hard as 2019. During an interview with Good Morning America, which is slated to air on Tuesday, January 21, Ozzy opened up about the life-changing accident that caused him a year of unfathomable issues.

“[It] was the worst, longest, most painful, miserable year of my life,” Ozzy, 71, candidly shared with the morning news show in a preview clip. The Black Sabbath frontman further opened up about the severe fall that landed him in the hospital, forcing him to cancel his tour and spend several months in therapy and rehab.

GMA FIRST LOOK: @RobinRoberts sits down with rock legend Ozzy Osbourne as he opens up about the fall that postponed his world tour. The full exclusive interview tomorrow on @GMA. https://t.co/YgfBrfobu0 pic.twitter.com/o0l3ltSWhq — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 20, 2020

“When I had the fall it was pitch black, I went to the bathroom and I fell,” he explained as wife Sharon Osbourne sat beside him. “I just fell and landed like a slam on the floor and I remember lying there thinking, ‘Well, you’ve done it now,’ really calm. Sharon [called] an ambulance. After that, it was all downhill.”

According to a September 2019 interview with The Sun, Ozzy revealed the accident dislodged metal rods in his body — which were surgically placed after he suffered a quad accident in December 2003 — and left him with 15 more metal screws in his spine following three operations. At the time, the “Crazy Train” singer joked the fall got him “off his arse” and into making music again.

Although Ozzy remained tight-lipped for a while, he explained he didn’t realize the severity of his accident. “It wasn’t really a problem for a while,” he told GMA. “I never noticed any difference. Sharon was saying, ‘Are you OK? You seem different.'”

Ozzy’s fall came months after he previously suffered a slew of health issues — which included pneumonia, surgery for an infection in his hand and another hospitalization following complications from the flu. Despite the rough year, the self-proclaimed “King of Darkness” took the stage for the first time in over a year at the 2019 AMA Awards in November.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The Grammy Award winner absolutely rocked the 47th annual awards show as he hit the stage alongside Post Malone and Travis Scott. Following the incredible performance, Sharon, 67, praised her husband of almost 40 years during an episode of The Talk.

“Oh, it was so good! The show — obviously it was the American Music Awards, so it’s all pop music and pretty little girls coming on one after the other with their little dances,” the former music executive — who shares kids Aimee, 36, Kelly, 35, and Jack, 34, with Ozzy — hilariously gushed at the time. “And then suddenly this ugly lot of guys get up there and they nailed it!”

Be sure to catch Ozzy and Sharon on GMA on Tuesday morning!