We’re Starstruck! See All Your Favorite Celebrities Hit the Red Carpet at the 2019 AMAs

We hope you’re ready for this, because the 2019 American Music Awards are finally here! Tons of stars are expected to perform on the AMAs stage on Sunday, November 24, including five-time Academy Award winning artist Shania Twain.

With so many trophies under her belt, it’s hard to believe she sometimes gets stage freight sometimes. “I suffer a lot from [that],” Shania, 54, previously revealed on Live! With Kelly and Ryan. “And the only way to manage it is to be able to be prepared.”

To combat this, Shania prepares by getting her head in the game two hours in advance. “Everything I eat, everything I drink, I’m very methodical about the course of the day and then I’m OK,” she explained. “It’s like preparing for an exam. Every show is like an exam. I gotta get out there and do my best.”

We can’t wait to see Shania’s performance at the AMAs 2019! According to the official website of the event, this program is “the world’s largest fan-voted awards show.”

At the AMAs, “music enthusiasts watch their favorite artists and pop culture icons come together to honor idols, newcomers and record-breakers in the contemporary music scene. From Pop and Rock, to Country, Hip Hop and beyond, this year’s show will celebrate some of the best moments in music with appearances by today’s brightest stars and live performances from the biggest names in the industry,” the site added.

There will also be a lot of big names hitting the red carpet — like Tyra Banks, Regina King, Paula Abdul, Jamie Lee Curtis and so many more. In addition to Shania’s performance, we can also expect to see Ozzy Osbourne rock the stage too.

Everything will kick off at 8 p.m EST, so please be sure to tune in to the award show on ABC because this is one event you don’t want to miss!

Scroll through the gallery below to see all your favorite stars hit the red carpet at the 2019 AMAs!