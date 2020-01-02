It’s officially 2020 and Kelly Osbourne is leaving any negativity surrounding her family in 2019. The beloved daughter of Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne took to Instagram following a fun-filled day with her family to address rumors regarding the rock ‘n’ roll crooner’s health.

“I had a wonderful start to 2020. I went out to lunch with my family,” the 35-year-old wrote via her Instagram stories on Wednesday, January 1. “Then spent the rest of the day laughing and hanging out with my dad.”

Kelly said her day was going well until she happened to come across some disheartening reports regarding her 71-year-old father’s well-being. “I come home to read sickening articles about my dad supposedly being on his ‘death bed’ … sometimes the media makes me sick!!!” she angrily continued. “It’s no secret that my dad has had a rough year when it comes to his health, but come the f—k on, this is utter bulls—t.”

Although Ozzy shied away from the spotlight throughout much of the past year, he looked better than ever as he hit the stage for the first time in over a year at the 2019 AMAs in late November. While walking the red carpet at the 47th annual awards show, Kelly opened up about her dad’s health struggles ahead of his performance of “Take What You Want From Me” alongside Post Malone and Travis Scott.

“[The collaboration] took six months because dad had the accident and had to have surgery,” Kelly shared on the red carpet as she chatted about her dad’s highly anticipated performance at the time. “He fractured the spine in his neck.”

Besides having to undergo neck surgery, Ozzy also suffered a slew of health issues throughout last year, including a battle with pneumonia, a hand infection, the flu and a few other procedures. Despite any apprehension regarding his 2019 AMAs performance, Ozzy’s wife, Sharon, couldn’t have been more proud of the Black Sabbath frontman.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

“Oh, it was so good! The show — obviously it was the American Music Awards, so it’s all pop music and pretty little girls coming on one after the other with their little dances,” the 67-year-old beauty gushed of the prestigious event during an episode of The Talk. “And then suddenly this ugly lot of guys get up there and they nailed it!” LOL!

Despite beaming with joy as she recounted her longtime hubby’s spectacular performance, Sharon — who shares Kelly, as well as kids Aimee Osbourne, 36, and Jack Osbourne, 34, with the “Crazy Train” crooner — couldn’t help but joke about a potential stage snafu.

“I’m like, ‘Oh, God, Ozzy, please don’t move! Everything has happened except [being] set on fire. Please don’t move!'” Sharon said as she commended the artists’ performance. “Of course he’s moving around and I’m like, ‘Oh, God, did we put on hairspray?'”

We hope 2020 is filled with health and happiness for the Osbourne family!