Darn! Fans were hoping to catch a glimpse of Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne on the red carpet at the 2019 American Music Awards. Sadly, the longtime couple — who were last spotted at the U.K.’s Metal Hammer Golden God Awards in June 2018 — skipped out on the arrivals at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on November 24.

Luckily, the rock ‘n’ roll duo’s daughter Kelly Osbourne stepped in for her mom and dad as she walked the red carpet on Sunday evening. The Dancing With the Stars alum, 35, looked gorgeous as she showed off her signature purple hair and donned a black gown.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Prior to the start of the 47th annual awards show, Kelly opened up about her dad’s highly anticipated performance with Post Malone and Travis Scott. The iconic Black Sabbath frontman, 70, will be taking the stage for the first time in over a year to perform the artists’ hit collaboration “Take What You Want From Me.”

Last November, Ozzy underwent a serious surgery after suffering a neck injury. “[The collaboration] took six months because dad had the accident and had to have surgery,” Kelly shared with hosts on the red carpet. “He fractured the spine in his neck.” Poor Ozzy!

Earlier in the week, Sharon — who also shares kids Aimee Osbourne, 36, and Jack Osbourne, 34, with Ozzy — opened up about her husband’s highly anticipated gig. The former music executive couldn’t help but gush over the incredible opportunity while chatting with her cohosts on a recent episode of The Talk.

“I mean it’s great news, it’s fun, but it’s just a TV show,” she teased before announcing Ozzy’s performance. “He’s doing the American Music Awards.” The audience wasn’t the only ones to be overcome with excitement considering Sharon’s cohosts also erupted in applause.

“You know that you are rock ‘n’ roll royalty and also, you’ve been in it too long to be like, ‘It’s no biggie.’ That’s huge!” cohost Eve gushed, as Sheryl Underwood chimed in, saying, “To see him, to perform it live with them, this is amazing Sharon.”

James Shaw/Shutterstock

Fans couldn’t be more thrilled that Ozzy is set to take the stage at the iconic awards show considering he took a step back in his career after suffering a slew of health issues last year. At the time, the Black Sabbath frontman was fighting pneumonia, a hand infection, the flu and underwent a few surgeries.

Now that Ozzy’s feeling much better after taking some well-deserved time off, fans can’t wait till he heads out on tour with Marilyn Manson from May 27 through July 31 of 2020.

We’re so happy Ozzy is back and better than ever!