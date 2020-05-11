So sweet! Katie Holmes shared a rare throwback photo with mom Kathleen Stothers-Holmes in honor of Mother’s Day.

“Thank you, mom, for teaching me so many things and for loving me,” the Batman Begins actress, 41, captioned her heartwarming post on Sunday, May 10. “Happy Mother’s Day to all of the moms out there!!”

In her photo, the Hollywood star looked so young as she posed alongside her gorgeous mama. Katie donned a cute outfit and little pigtails while the mother-daughter duo hung outside in their yard.

We bet the Dawson’s Creek alum couldn’t be more grateful for Kathleen. On top of having the philanthropist as a loving grandma to her 14-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, an insider revealed how Kathleen was crucial in supporting her daughter following her split with ex-boyfriend Jamie Foxx in August 2019.

Months after the longtime lovebirds called it quits, Katie and Suri escaped New York City to visit the actress’ mother and dad Martin Holmes, Sr. in her native Ohio. “They’re excited about spending the holidays together with Suri’s cousins and grandparents,” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly this past December.

At the time, being with her beloved parents was exactly what Katie — who shares her only daughter with ex-husband Tom Cruise — needed following the breakup. “There’s no need to worry about Katie having a lonely Christmas,” the source continued, noting she was looking forward to having “a lot of fun” with her family.

LRNYC / MEGA

Besides having endless support from her mom, Katie’s mini-me was also there as a shoulder to cry on. When news that the former couple were going their separate ways first made headlines, the source explained how the First Daughter star was coping.

“Of course she misses having a partner by her side, Jamie was a lot of fun, but she and Suri are doing just fine,” the insider noted. “Their bond is stronger than ever.”

Suri may still be just a teenager, but she’s quickly grown up to be just smart and inspiring as her mama. A previous source even revealed why Katie decided to be so open and honest with her kiddo about her split from the Django Unchained star, 52.

“Suri has asked about Jamie and her mom told her the truth, that she and Jamie have broken up,” the insider told Closer in August. “Suri’s a lot more mature than people think.”

We adore the Holmes’ ladies!