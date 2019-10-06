All about family! Kate Hudson and her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa are obviously crazy about their baby girl, Rani Rose — but sometimes they need a little bit of help with her, and the actress’ niece Rio was more than happy to step in.

The Almost Famous star took to Instagram late Saturday, October 5, to share a wonderful snap of her brother Oliver Hudson‘s only daughter, 6, feeding her cousin, 1. “Cousin Rio hittin’ the feeding hour like a pro!” the 40-year-old wrote alongside the pic. Take a look at the full picture below!

“Rani is starting to look so much like you,” one fan gushed in the comments section. “Love the leg up in the air style by Rani,” another added. Kate even responded with a laughing emoji when one person chimed in with, “I feel like Rio is smiling like they have spiked the bottle haha pretty cute — I would kill for that tan.”

Little Rio isn’t the only child that Oliver, 43, has. He also shares two sons — Wilder, 12, and Bodhi, 9 — with his wife, Erinn Bartlett, 46. As for the Bride Wars costar, she has two more children — Ryder, 15, and Bingham, 9. Both from two previous relationships.

Kate has always been open with how much her siblings mean to her. Recently, she took to Instagram with her family to sing Oliver Happy Birthday on his special day. “To a man who deserves a huge hip hip hooray for the day he was born!” the Oscar-nominee wrote alongside the cute video. “You are a special human and we are so grateful for your commitment to being the best human you could possibly be and that we get the benefits of your awesomeness. Love and laughter. Love you bro.”

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Aside from Oliver — who also happens to be an actor — the Weight Watchers ambassador is also close to her other two brothers — Boston and Wyatt Russell. The latter has been snagging roles left and right in Hollywood like his sister. Kate also has three-half siblings from her estranged dad Bill Hudson — Zachary and Emily from her father’s marriage to actress Cindy Williams, plus another sister named Lalania.

We are just glad to see how close Kate is with Oliver and his kids!