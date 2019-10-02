Can you believe it’s already been one year since Kate Hudson welcomed her beautiful baby girl, Rani Rose?! The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress took to social media in honor of her only daughter’s first birthday and gushed over the last year as the mama of her little bundle of joy.

“And what a year it’s a been. A big, happy 1st birthday to Rani Rose,” Kate, 40, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, October 2. Along with her sweet message, the proud mom also shared the most adorable video of her little girl throughout her first year of life.

In the heartwarming clip, baby Rani’s delicious cheeks were on full display as she and mom Kate, who shares Rani with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, could be seen holding her. The super cute youngster also adorably gazed into the camera as she sat in a car seat. So adorable!

Fans of the Almost Famous actress quickly flooded the post’s comment section with sweet messages for the birthday girl. “She is precious! Happy first birthday!!!” one fan gushed, while another echoed, “One year? Wow, time flies. She is beautiful. Congrats!” A third chimed in, writing, “Too adorable for words.” We agree!

Kate’s special shout-out for her daughter comes just days after she threw Rani a first birthday party. The Bride Wars star — who is also the mom of sons Ryder, 15, and Bingham, 8, from previous relationships — took to Instagram and shared the cutest pic from her daughter’s joint celebration with a close family friend.

“Happy 1st birthday to little Yale and an early celebration for my little Rani Rose,” she wrote alongside a few pics of her and other guests at the party. “What a year!”

Since becoming mom to her adorable mini-me, Kate has never seemed happier. The Fabletics owner, who has always been dedicated to health and fitness, has also been taking a new approach when it comes to crushing her post-baby body this time around.

“Kate didn’t resort to the same surgeries or crash diets that so many of her Hollywood friends have done in the past, and recommended to her,” an insider exclusively revealed to Closer Weekly in July. “She’s done it the hard way — exercising every day, eating leafy greens and steamed chicken for most meals, and taking loads of post-natal vitamins.”

We can’t wait to watch Rani grow into a strong woman like her amazing mama!