Julia Roberts is extremely selective about the photos she shares to her Instagram account. So, fans were extra thankful when the pretty woman decided to post a selfie of her stunning face as the actress revealed how she was feeling on Thanksgiving.

The 54-year-old showed off a small, closed mouth smile as the setting sun — which was visible in the reflection of her black sunglasses — kissed her face. Julia donned a pink knit beanie, and her shoulder-length wavy, blonde-highlighted locks cascaded down from the cap’s edge.

Julia wore a black blouse with floral prints and a black cardigan sweater to complete her cozy look. She told her Instagram followers in the caption of the November 25 post, “Feeling grateful and thankful. Happy Thanksgiving to all.”

The Homecoming star uses her Instagram account sparsely, usually sharing updates on projects she’s working on or issues closer to her heart, as she did with getting people out to vote in the 2020 presidential election. The last time she shared a selfie was on May 19, when she got her COVID vaccine and urged others to do the same.

Courtesy of Julia Roberts/Instagram

Julia has a lot to be thankful for, with her happy marriage and three beautiful children. She and husband, Danny Moder, celebrated 19 years of marriage in 2021. The Notting Hill star shared a rare photo of the couple together in honor of that milestone where she had her arms around the cinematographer as he was wrapped in a towel following a day of surfing in Hawaii. “19 years. Just getting started!” she told fans in the caption.

While the Oscar-winning actress will allow occasional glimpses into her love for Danny in photos, she keeps her three children off her social media accounts after raising them away from the spotlight. The couple’s twins, Hazel and Phinneaus, turn 17 on November 28, while son Henry is 14.

Her children are what spurred Julia to move her family into a $8.3 million, traditional Victorian-style house in San Francisco’s Presidio Heights neighborhood in 2020. The couple still maintain the family’s longtime home down the coast in Malibu.

“She’s always wanted to raise her kids in a more diverse neighborhood,” a pal exclusively told Closer in June 2020, adding, “The bustling parts of the city aren’t far away, but there’s also a huge park nearby with trails for hiking.”

Because Hazel, Phinnaeus and Henry were “growing up so fast,” Julia “wanted her children to have the experience of a city with a different energy and vibe,” the insider added, noting San Francisco was so appealing because of the family’s low-key their lives. “Her kids are not movie star kids in San Francisco, where no one cares who your mom is,” the friend shared. Judging by Julia’s beautiful selfie, the move sure looks good on her!