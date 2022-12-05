Everything Julia Roberts and George Clooney Have Said About Their Decades-Long Friendship

From costars to best friends! Julia Roberts and George Clooney’s friendship is a match made in Hollywood heaven. The duo met in 2000 ahead of filming Ocean’s Eleven, the first of many collaborations between the two over the years. More than two decades later, the Oscar winners are still raving about their unbreakable bond.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in October 2022, the Steel Magnolias actress shared details about meeting the Hollywood hunk after kickstarting their careers.

“We became instant friends,” Julia said at the time. “You just meet people and sometimes you think, ‘I really don’t like that person. I have no reason to not like them. I just don’t like them, and I will never change my mind.’ Then there’s some people that you meet, like my [George], who you go, ‘OK, I’m going to know this person until the end of time. This is a good one.'”

After Ocean’s Eleven was released in December 2001, viewers could not get enough of the famous costars. They went on to share the screen together again in 2002’s Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, 2004’s Ocean’s Twelve and 2016’s Money Monster.

Julia and George’s Hollywood takeover has also transcended red carpet events. The stars are known to turn heads with their stylish looks, so much so that they were chosen as co-chairs for the 2008 Met Gala. A few years later, the ER alum was elated to introduce Julia to his wife, Amal Clooney.

“She and Amal and I went out to dinner the other night,” he gushed to E! News in May 2015. “It was so much fun to have her meet my wife and have both of them be such good friends and hit it off so well.”

While George and Amal fell in love and welcomed twins Alexander and Ella in June 2017, Julia also started a family of her own. She married Danny Moder in 2002 after working together on The Mexican. They welcomed twins Hazel and Phinnaeus in November 2004 and their youngest son, Henry, in June 2007. Both George and Julia are incredibly family oriented, yet another thing they have in common on top of starring in blockbuster hits.

“I met [my husband] when I was ready. You met Amal when you were ready,” she reflected during an October 2022 interview on Today. “And then we call these children into our lives when we’re ready to best partner with them.”



The friendship between George and Julia has blossomed to the point that she wore a dress with his face on it to the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors! The Friends alum was on hand to celebrate George’s prestigious achievement and induction at the annual ceremony.

Keep scrolling to see Julia and George’s best quotes about their friendship.