How cool! Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony‘s daughter, Emme, is now an author. The 12-year-old will be releasing her very first children’s book in Fall 2020.

The book, titled Lord Help Me, will be released in English and Spanish on September 29. The publisher, Crown Books for Young Readers, announced the exciting news in a press release on Wednesday, May 13.

Instagram/JenniferLopez

Emme was inspired to write her book when she learned about the endangered and threatened animals in school. “I began to pray for them in my nightly prayers,” the youngster explained in the press release. “I wrote this book to help raise money to save sloths while also teaching other children how we can pray and ask for help, two things that bring me a lot of comfort.”

In the picture book, which features illustrations from Brenda Figureroa, the “Jenny From the Block” singer’s little girl “shares her own daily prayers to offer families a way to embrace the peace and power of everyday faith,” the announcement read.

The book “walks readers through ordinary moments when Emme asks God for help — some small like waking up for school or getting along with a sibling and others big, like helping to save the planet and all its creatures.”

We’re thrilled to see the exciting project come together considering Jen, 50, teased her mini-me’s book in the past. Back in 2018, the proud mom — who also shares Emme’s twin brother, Max, with ex-husband Marc — gave fans a glimpse inside her daughter’s first meeting with a book publisher by sharing photos on social media.

MEGA

Authoring your first book at the young age of 12 may seem impossible to some, but it’s no surprise for Emme considering she’s the daughter of one of Hollywood’s most iconic stars. Even though Emme is yet a teenager, there’s no doubt she’s going to follow in her mom’s epic footsteps.

This past February, Emme made her Super Bowl debut as she joined her mom onstage during the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show. The adorable performer totally rocked the stage as she sang along to some of her mom’s best hits.

Following the highly anticipated performance, a source close to the mother-daughter duo shared sweet details inside their enviable dynamic.

“[The two] are super close and Emme loves being around her mother,” the insider exclusively shared with Closer Weekly in late February. “She will go with her to the gym, to the studio, to rehearsals — she loves the lifestyle and is almost definitely going to be an entertainer of some sort.”

We can’t wait to get our hands on a copy of Emme’s book!