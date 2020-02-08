Less than a week after Jennifer Lopez entertained the world on the Super Bowl Halftime Show, she still can’t get over how happy she was to see her daughter Emme perform alongside her.

The 50-year-old appeared on The Tonight Show and discussed how her only daughter, 11, felt singing in front of millions of people at the big game, revealing if the little one was nervous. “You know what, no,” the entertainer told host Jimmy Fallon. “She has the performance gene where she doesn’t let it in her mind, how big it is or how it scares you. That’s what you have to do when you’re up there, you kind of have to control [yourself].”

The mother and daughter team sang “Let’s Get Loud” together on Sunday, February 2, at the Miami Hard Rock Stadium. The youngster also took a moment to sing a few lyrics from “Born in the USA.” “She has that gene, the gene that’s like I’m comfortable up here,” Jennifer added. “I think she gets amped, like excited, but like a cute excited, like I wish I felt more like her.”

Charlie Riedel/AP/Shutterstock

The A-lister made sure to let everyone know that “she would never make [Emme] do it if she felt uncomfortable in any way” but Emme is “excited to do it” and “has a good time with it.”

The Hustlers star shares Emme and son Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. She is also a big part of her fiancé Alex Rodriguez‘s daughters — Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11 — life. In fact Emme’s stepsisters were all about watching their sibling sing it up on live TV.

“My favorite part was when the little girls came out and Emme sang, it was really good,” Ella recently told Entertainment Tonight. Her big sis also chimed in with her own thoughts.

” It was the coolest thing to watch my stepsister sing. I’m so proud of her every time I see her and her voice is just angelic,” Nastasha gushed, adding that she was also enjoyed watching her stepmom sing.

“My favorite part was whenever the beat dropped and the crowd just went crazy and the energy in the stadium was unreal,” the teen said. “Jennifer is over the moon … I’m so happy for her. She’s so proud of herself and she should be.” So sweet!