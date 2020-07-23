Jennifer Garner Has Fun in the Sun During Family Outing at the Beach With Her 3 Kids

Jennifer Garner enjoyed a family outing at the beach with her three kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. The 13 Going on 30 star was spotted digging holes and walking along the ocean in Malibu as she took her kiddos out for a fun day in the sun on Wednesday, July 22.

The 48-year-old supermom looked comfy and casual while sporting capri jeans and a white tank top. Although Jen didn’t take a dip in the water, she still had tons of entertainment as she helped her 8-year-old Samuel dig a sandpit. The actress’ youngest son was so deep in the hole, Jen couldn’t help but snap some hilarious selfies.

The Peppermint actress — who shares Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel with ex-husband Ben Affleck — has been spending a lot of time with her kiddos in the last few months. Considering Jen was doing her part to social distance amid the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year, she was cooped up at home with her growing brood.

However, she’s been making sure to get her kids out of the house. Aside from their family trip to the beach, Jen’s been spotted on countless walks around their neighborhood, on bike rides with Samuel and much more.

“She doesn’t want the children being glued to their iPads or playing computer games all day,” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly about how Jen was keeping her kiddos entertained in lockdown. Not only are they getting out and about, but Jen is also exercising their culinary skills.

“To keep them busy, they’ll bake and decorate cakes together,” the source added. “The kitchen is a complete mess afterward, but she doesn’t care.”

Although Jen makes motherhood look easy, she’s faced struggles like every other parent in quarantine. Fortunately, the Golden Globe winner said her children have stayed strong throughout the unprecedented time.

“I’m so proud of kids everywhere and how flexible they’re all having to be and how they’re all rising to the challenge,” she told People in April. And while she’s over the moon about having endless time at home with her children, Jen said she “can’t wait to see [her] kids have a big, old germy sleepover and just be kids.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Jen’s outing at the beach with Violet, Seraphina and Samuel!