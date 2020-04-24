Mom gets it! Jennifer Garner loves being cooped up in quarantine with kids Violet, Serpahina and Samuel, but she can’t wait for life to return to normal. The iconic actress and doting mom explained why she’s looking forward to “seeing [her] kids hug their friends” after the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have a deep need to see my girlfriends, but I can’t wait to see my kids have a big, old germy sleepover and just be kids,” the 47-year-old beauty gushed to People on Thursday, April 23.

While that’s not a possibility for the time being, Jennifer dished how she’s using their moments at home to teach her three children some important lessons — especially when it comes to cleaning and staying organized.

“When I was coming up through the ranks, I scrubbed bathrooms in theaters from one side of this country to the other,” she recalled. “I always somehow ended up on bathroom-scrubbing duty. So it’s nice to see my kids learn these things.”

Jennifer also sweetly praised kids like Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8, for showing strength throughout this unprecedented pandemic. “I’m so proud of kids everywhere and how flexible they’re all having to be and how they’re all rising to the challenge,” she marveled.

Funny enough, the 13 Going on 30 star said she’s the one struggling with problems. Jen joked her biggest issue has been scheduling in some time to focus on her own self-care.

“Last night, I finally gave myself some kind of half-hearted manicure,” she hilariously told the outlet. “I can’t say that I’ve showered every day but all the facial and hair masks that are in the drawer are finally coming out and being put to use.”

In late March, a source close to the Alias alum — who shares her three kids with ex-husband Ben Affleck — revealed how she was holding up quarantine. The insider exclusively told Closer Weekly that since Los Angeles “is on lockdown” to limit the spread of COVID-19, “she’s having to keep [her kids] occupied in other ways.”

“They’ve closed all the hiking trails in L.A., so to get some fresh air, she’ll take them for walks on the beach and in the park … or they’ll play soccer or skateboard in the yard,” the source explained. “She doesn’t want the children being glued to their iPads or playing computer games all day.”

We bet Jen would be the most fun mom to quarantine with!

