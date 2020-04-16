Jennifer Garner and Son Samuel, 8, Have Fun in the Sun on Bike Ride Amid Coronavirus

Keeping her kiddos active! Jennifer Garner enjoyed some fun in the sun with her youngest child, Samuel, as they were spotted on a bike ride on Wednesday, April 15. The mother-son duo took advantage of the fresh air amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

Jennifer, 47, and her 8-year-old little man made sure to put safety first as they sported protective face masks while out and about in Santa Monica, California. Samuel also donned a blue helmet while biking around with his famous mama.

For the outing, the 13 Going on 30 star looked pretty as always in a pink T-shirt, cropped jeans and white sneakers. Jen tied her brunette tresses up behind her ears in a ponytail and shielded her eyes with a pair of chunky sunglasses.

The actress’ kiddo, on the other hand, looked comfy and casual as he stepped out in a gray top, dark blue sweatpants and velcro sneakers. Although Jen and Sam had their faces covered by their protective masks, we bet they were all smiles while zooming down the streets together. So cute!

Since the coronavirus pandemic became widespread throughout the United States, Jen has been doing all she can to keep Sam and daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 11, while Los Angeles “is on lockdown,” a source previously told Closer Weekly in March.

On April 13, Jennifer stepped out for a stroll around her neighborhood with her eldest daughter, Violet. The Alias and her mini-me looked like complete twins as they enjoyed some exercise together.

Jennifer also took her entire brood out for a walk in late March. The doting mom — who shares her three kids with ex-husband Ben Affleck — looked happier than ever as she took her kiddos outside to stretch their legs.

Considering schools and businesses have closed, Jennifer’s “having to keep [her kids] occupied in other ways,” the insider explained to Closer. “She doesn’t want the children being glued to their iPads or playing computer games all day.”

“They’ve closed all the hiking trails in L.A., so to get some fresh air, she’ll take them for walks on the beach and in the park,” the source added. “Or they’ll play soccer or skateboard in the yard.” How fun!

Scroll through the gallery below to see pics from Jen and Sam’s outing!

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Closer Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.