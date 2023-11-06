The Bush family has had a lot to celebrate lately! Jenna Bush Hager and her twin sister, Barbara Bush, took their parents, George W. Bush and Laura Bush, out to dinner on November 5 for a special occasion.

“Happiest birthday to our darling mama!” Jenna, 41, captioned a carousel of photos with her loved ones on Instagram. “We’re so happy to get to spend the night with you, just the four of us! We love you so! @laurawbush AND happiest 46 years to our parents. Love you both!”

The former president and former first lady looked elated to be spending the night with their girls, both of whom have built impressive careers for themselves. The day prior, Laura rang in her 77th birthday at an event promoting Jenna and Barbara’s new book, Love Comes First, which is due out on Tuesday, November 7.

“My birthday was made all the more special by a visit from our girls!” Laura reflected in a post on her Instagram page. “Be sure to check out their darling new book, Love Comes First. In the book, two little girls wish on a star for their family to grow, which is what my own wish was as a child.”

The Today host and the activist are currently in the middle of a 12-stop book tour, which kicked off on November 2. Along the way, they made a pit stop in Waco, Texas, for dinner at Bertie’s on the Rooftop with Chip and Joanna Gaines at their newly opened Hotel 1928.

“Loved eating at Bertie’s on the Rooftop at @thehotel1928 last night with these cuties,” Joanna, 45, captioned a photo with the Bush twins on her Instagram Stories on November 4.

Courtesy of Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Love Comes First marks Jenna and Barbara’s fourth book collaboration over the past few years. The broadcaster and the Global Health Corps cofounder released their first project, Sisters First: Stories From Our Wild and Wonderful Life, in 2017. They released two children’s books in the years that followed: 2019’s Sisters First and 2022’s The Superpower Sisterhood.

“The inspiration for our new children’s book, Love Comes First, is really about how our heart has so much room to grow,” Jenna shared in an interview with Little, Brown Books for Young Readers on August 18.

For the siblings, working together has only made their bond stronger over the years, especially after they both experienced motherhood. Jenna is a mom to kids Mila, Poppy and Hal with husband Henry Hager and Barbara shares daughter Cora with husband Craig Coyne.

“Our first books that we wrote together were about sisterhood — the fact that we were born a twin and had a partner in our life forever — and then we expanded, talking about sisterhood being chosen family and a chosen friends that become family,” Barbara explained. “And after that, when both of our families grew, we wanted to keep writing about how there’s always room for more love.”