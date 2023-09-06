Chip and Joanna Gaines Share Sneak Peek of Hotel 1928: Photos 

Chip and Joanna Gaines Give Fans a ​Sneak Peek of Their New Hotel! See Photos Inside

If staying in a place designed by Chip and Joanna Gaines is your dream, you’re in luck! The Fixer Upper stars shared a sneak peek of their new hotel, which is their biggest project to date.

Chip and Joanna’s Hotel 1928 venture was first announced in October 2019 after they teamed up with Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners. The hotel is located in Waco, Texas, and is only a few blocks from Magnolia Market at the Silos.

After years of planning and renovations, Chip and Joanna announced that the grand opening of Hotel 1928 would be on November 1, 2023. With 33 guest rooms, the Magnolia founders certainly had a lot of work cut out for them. As always, they embraced every part of the project ahead of opening the doors of the historic building.

Scroll below to see a sneak peek inside of Hotel 1928.