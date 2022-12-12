See George W. Bush’s Twin Daughters Jenna and Barbara Grow Up Over the Years: Photos

Twins Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush have made their parents so proud! The siblings grew up in the public eye as the daughters of former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush. After their family left the White House, Jenna and Barbara built tremendous careers of their own and started families.

At 20 years old, the girls were thrust into the spotlight as members of the first family. While they both admitted their parents were strict when it came to things like curfews and going to parties, they did share some memorable family moments.

“She was the best,” Jenna gushed about her mom on Today in November 2022 when recounting her upbringing. “She was the most calm human that it was almost, we couldn’t understand it. We could not rattle her. But she was our steady rock of a mom.”

Jenna was hired as a contributor on Today in 2009 after several years of working as a teacher’s aide. In February 2019, she was announced as the official replacement for Kathie Lee Gifford and joined Hoda Kotb for Today With Hoda & Jenna. She’s gained popularity on the daytime broadcast, even leading her own book club each month.

In her personal life, Jenna became a mom to her three kids, Mila, Poppy and Hal, with her husband, Henry Hager. She opened up about parenthood during a May 2021 episode of Today.

“I remember that first morning of waking up and [being] a mom for the first time and having that adrenaline and exhaustion but excitement,” she told viewers at the time.

George and Laura were so excited to become grandparents to Jenna’s three kiddos. They experienced the bliss of welcoming another grandchild in September 2021 when Barbara gave birth to her first child, Cora Georgia.

“With full hearts, @laurawbush and I are delighted to announce the birth of our new granddaughter,” the proud grandpa wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of Cora. “Barbara gave birth to Cora Georgia Coyne on September 27, 2021, in Maine — not far from our family home where Barbara and Craig were married. Cora is healthy and adorable, and we are proud and grateful.”

The activist and her husband, Craig Coyne, were over the moon about expanding their family and Jenna was ecstatic to be an aunt.

“I mean there was something almost evolutionary about it because as [you all] know, my sister, we are inseparable, we’ve done all these things together and the one thing she hadn’t done yet was to have a baby, and so I got to meet that precious little girl yesterday,” the NBC personality told Today viewers about meeting her niece for the first time.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Jenna and Barbara growing up over the years.