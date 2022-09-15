Best friends for life! Jenna Bush Hager is beyond grateful to have her fraternal twin sister, Barbara Bush, to share life’s greatest moments. The former first daughters have a tight-knit bond that began right when they were born on November 25, 1981. Photos of their sweet sisterly memories will instantly make you smile.

Jenna and Barbara grew up in Texas as their father, George W. Bush, kicked off his political career before entering the White House in 2001. Both girls opened up about what it was like growing up in the public eye. Jenna met her now-husband, Henry Hager, while he was working on her dad’s re-election campaign in 2004.

“When Henry first asked me out, I remember him showing up at the White House, and his ears were red, and I was like, ‘Are you OK?'” the Today host recalled during an interview with Access Daily in April 2022. “He was so nervous. He was sweaty because … The helicopter — Marine One — was about to land, and he was like, ‘We have got to get out of here, like right now.'”

Barbara served as the maid of honor at Jenna and Henry’s wedding in May 2008. Jenna later served as the matron of honor at her sister’s wedding to Craig Coyne in October 2018. The twins also decided to work together, releasing multiple children’s books over the years.

“We only know the world together,” Barbara told Entertainment Tonight in April 2022 ahead of the release of their book The Superpower Sisterhood. “I think we’ve always been more powerful together because we’ve never not had someone walking alongside us. All the scary moments in life when you’re little, like the first day of school or for us, unusual moments like going to the inauguration when we were 7, these intimidating days actually weren’t that intimidating [because] we had someone whose hand we could hold when we were walking in. So, I think we’ve always been more powerful together.”

Both Jenna and Barbara are doting moms! The NBC personality shares kids Margaret “Mila,” Poppy and Henry “Hal” with her husband. Barbara welcomed her first child, daughter Cora, in September 2021.

“Today is the day I got to meet my most beautiful, precious, feisty niece (a bit earlier than we expected!),” Jenna shared on Instagram at the time. “I witnessed in awe as my dearest, toughest @barbara.p.bush became a mama. And today is the day I fell in love! Some cousins are anxiously waiting to play with you, but not just yet love.”

Keep scrolling to see Jenna and Barbara’s cutest twinning moments over the years.