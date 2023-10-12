Jenna Bush Hager shocked her Today colleagues when she revealed that her 4-year-old son, Hal, still sleeps in a crib. The surprising revelation came during an episode of the morning talk show on Thursday, October 12.

Jenna, 41, and cohost Hoda Kotb got to talking about keeping their homes organized with their kids around. When asked if her three children, Mila, Poppy and Hal, enjoy keeping things tidy, Jenna replied, “Poppy is very organized, very. Mila, not so much,” adding, “Hal is still in his crib, so.”

Sensing shock from the crew members around the studio, Jenna went on to explain why her youngest child is not yet sleeping in a bed.

“At some point, do I need to move him out?” the Sisters First author asked her costar. She turned to the camera to ask the folks at home their opinions on the subject. “Ya’ll, it’s normal, right?” Jenna questioned, while the crew standing behind the camera could be heard yelling, “No.”

“I wasn’t even asking you!” Jenna yelled back with a look of shock on her face. She doubled down on her comments and clarified that she really wanted the opinions of viewers at home more than anyone else. The former first daughter maintained that it is “normal” for Hal to sleep “nicely in his crib where he feels safe.”

Jenna also said that she has approached Hal many times about moving out of his crib and into a bed. The little one has given her the same response each time.

“I said, ‘Do you want to, maybe let’s try to talk about moving you next week to your bed,’ and he said, ‘Not this Christmas, but next Christmas,’” the mom of three, who shares her kids with husband Henry Hager, revealed.

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Jenna concluded the segment by saying, “He wants to be the only kindergartner in his crib. Anyway, to each their own.”

Last month, she revealed that her son had a very unconventional idea for his Halloween costume this year.

“Hal wants to be a New York City rat,” Jenna said during an episode of Today on September 18. “Not just a rat, but a New York City rat, so a special kind of breed.”

The Texas native has been known to make candid confessions on the long-running NBC program while sitting alongside Hoda, 59. In November 2022, Jenna revealed during a Today episode that she “never wears underwear.”

“I think it makes a more pretty silhouette!” she declared. “I also think you don’t have to pack as much. There’s a lot of pros to it!”