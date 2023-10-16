Jane Seymour has a new man in her life! The Live and Let Die actress went Instagram official with her boyfriend, John Zambetti, on October 1, 2023.

Who Is Jane Seymour’s Boyfriend, John Zambetti?

In the caption of her Instagram post that confirmed her relationship, Jane gushed that she has “never been happier.” John is a musician who has already used his talent to write his girlfriend a few love songs.

“He’s a songwriter,” Jane told People in October 2023 of her beau. “I think that’s what really got me in the end.”

How Did Jane Seymour and John Zambetti Meet?

Their love story is definitely one for the books, as their kids were the ones who introduced them. From her past marriages, Jane is a mom to children Katherine and Sean Flynn with ex-husband David Flynn, and twins John Stacy and Kristopher Keach with ex-husband James Keach.

John is a dad to a son named Johnny Zambetti, who also shares his musical talent in a band called The Palms.

“We certainly don’t have to worry about the kids not approving of who we were with,” the rocker said of their relationship. “I’m very lucky to be with her.”

Attending musical events together has become the new normal for John, Jane and their kids.

“I have a lot of friends that are musicians in town,” John revealed. “We like to go see them play. And she never really went to the dives to see, that’s where the real music is. That’s where the real players are playing. So she loves it. She loves going everywhere and she loves music.”

Courtesy of Jane Seymour/Instagram

What Has Jane Seymour Said About Getting Married Again?

While their relationship is still rather new, fans are wondering if wedding bells are in Jane’s future. The Harry Wild star revealed that she can’t picture herself walking down the aisle again after four marriages and divorces.

“I think when you get older, you bring a lot of baggage. You bring an entire life, whatever your health concerns are, career, children, grandchildren. So it’s a different relationship you are looking for,” Jane told Closer in April 2022.

At the time, the English actress was dating David Green, whom she was with for about nine years before calling it quits.

​​“David is very supportive, but he does his thing and I do mine,” Jane reflected about being self-reliant. “I am quite adept at running my life and my business. I actually quite enjoy it.”