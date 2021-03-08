James Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, embarked on a journey from Los Angeles to Texas with their five kids. The Dawson’s Creek alum and his beloved spouse traded the bright city lights for privacy on a ranch, and they’ve been living a life of pure bliss on a 36-acre compound ever since.

“I’m loving Texas,” the mom of five gushed during an Instagram Live session in October 2020, according to People. Kimberly noted their former home in Beverly Hills “was really, really good” to them, but it started “feeling pretty tight for a family of five kids.”

The couple, who share Olivia, Joshua, Annabel Leah, Emilia and Gwendolyn, feel so relieved to now have a 5,149-square-foot residence less than an hour outside of Austin. “The space available in Texas … where we’re at, it’s expansive and there’s a lot of space … and I feel that for a big family, it was just really, really necessary for us,” Kimberly added.

In addition to the sprawling 36 acres, the waterfront property — that boasts gorgeous views of a lake — includes caretaker quarters, several guest cabins and their own private barn. The main house, where they reside, is fitted with five bedrooms and three bedrooms, per Realtor.com.

James and Kimberly first put down roots in the Lone Star State in October 2020. The lovebirds, who married in 2010, revealed they were saying goodbye to their life in Los Angeles and relocating their family to Texas because they want their children to be closer to “nature.”

“I think we’re in a time right now where people are wanting to ground themselves a little bit more into nature,” Kim said at the time they announced their plans to move during an episode of the “The Make Down” podcast in August 2020. “So much life has been lived here. But you know, I gotta get out of the concrete jungle for a little bit.”

When they officially arrived in October following a 10-day cross-country trip, James couldn’t have been happier to start this new chapter. “And… we’ve landed,” he wrote, before listing “some drastic changes” in their lives that led to this move.

“In the last ten months, we’ve had two late-term pregnancy losses, each of which put @vanderkimberly in the hospital, we spent Christmas break thinking she had a tumor (the doctor was wrong, thank God), I was prematurely booted off a reality dancing show I was favored to win in front of the whole world and my mom died. And a shut-down,” he penned. “All of that led [my family] here. Overflowing with profound gratitude.”

