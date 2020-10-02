James Van Der Beek‘s wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, revealed why they’re moving their big family from Los Angeles to Texas. The Dawson’s Creek alum’s longtime spouse said they want their five kids to be closer to “nature,” which is hard to find in the bustling city.

“I think we’re in a time right now where people are wanting to ground themselves a little bit more into nature,” the 38-year-old beauty explained during an August episode of the “The Make Down” podcast.

Instagram/JamesVanDerBeek

“L.A. has been a magical place for many years” for James, 43, the former business consultant and their five kids — Olivia, 10, Joshua, 8, Annabel, 6, Emilia, 4, and Gwendolyn, 2 — but they’re looking forward to moving “outside of Austin,” Kimberly noted.

“So much life has been lived here. I’m going to go through a process to leave,” she said at the time. “I mean, I birthed three kids in the home I’m living in. But you know, I gotta get out of the concrete jungle for a little bit.”

At the time they officially said goodbye to their digs in Beverly Hills in late September, the Varsity Blues actor — who tied the knot with Kimberly in 2010 — shared a sweet message alongside photos of their family’s abode.

“Sometimes a fuller life begins with an empty house,” he wrote on September 30. “Leaving Los Angeles incredibly grateful for all the friends and memories we’ve made here. Onto the next big adventure!”

Kimberly also documented the famous brood’s big move on her social media account. The doting mom took to her Instagram Stories to share videos and photos of their kids saying goodbye to the beloved tree in their backyard. James and Kim also welcomed new dogs into their family for their adventure.

Instagram/JamesVanDerBeek

“As we began our 10-day road trip [to Texas], we decided to adopt two new rescue pups from @wagmorpets to bring along and bond on this journey,” she captioned a series of pics. “Their names are Windsor (blue-eyed gray one) and Able. Able means breath. And we need a lot of breath right now. Rocky and Skye bonded with them right away.”

Now that James and Kim are starting their new lives in Texas, they couldn’t be more excited to experience this journey with their beloved children. “I think fatherhood changes you from the inside out,” the Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23 actor once gushed to People. “It’s not this thing where you think, ‘Oh, I have to be responsible, I have to take more on.’ You just want to, almost automatically.”

We hope James and his family have a safe trip!