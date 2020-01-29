OMG! Hoda Kotb was beaming with joy as she recalled fiancé Joel Schiffman‘s romantic proposal while stopping by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, January 29. The beloved Today star, who got engaged to Joel during a beach vacation in November 2019, was glowing as she recalled the long-awaited moment.

“We’ve been together for six years and we’ve talked about getting married because we have two kids,” the 55-year-old beauty shared with Ellen DeGeneres, 62. “But we decided we’ll do it later, we’ll do it later.”

It seems Joel, 61, had a different plan up his sleeve. “One day, we’re at the beach and we were hanging out. And we had tequila, and churros — like, I was fingers into the sauce,” the TV personality hilariously explained to the host. “And Joel started to give … he likes to give little speeches about love.”

Although Hoda noted speeches weren’t out of the ordinary for her financier beau, she told Ellen that Joel’s tone seemed different in that moment. “He goes, ‘I’d like to say something.’ It was just the two of us, and he started talking and I looked at him thinking, Oh my god, this is going somewhere,” she sweetly remembered.

“He literally kicked the seat out from under him and dropped down on one knee,” Hoda gushed as the studio audience erupted into cheers and applause. “I didn’t know I could be shocked, and I didn’t know I could love him more … but I did … in that moment.” Aww!

There’s no doubt Hoda has been on cloud nine ever since her handsome hunk popped the question. At the time of her big news, the Today With Hoda & Jenna star — who shares adopted daughters, Haley Joy, 2, and Hope Catherine, 9 months, with Joel — gushed about their future nuptials as she returned to the show following their romantic getaway.

“I have to tell you something that a friend of mine, a friend of ours, asked me to let you guys in on a secret,” Hoda revealed at the time. “I’ll give you her initials. Her initials are Hoda Kotb and she’s engaged.” Yay!

Hoda and Joel aren’t the only ones looking forward to tying the knot. The I Really Needed This Today author’s future stepdaughter, Kyle Schiffman — whom Joel shares with his ex-wife — opened up to Closer Weekly about how she can’t wait for Hoda to officially become her second mama.

“She’s unbelievable and I’m just so excited to officially be able to say she’s my stepmom and she’s just the best,” Kyle, 25, exclusively shared with Closer following the news of her dad’s engagement. “Well, her personality on TV — pretty much take that personality and that bubbly happiness and positivity and multiply it by probably 10, maybe 20.”

We couldn’t be happier for Hoda and Joel!