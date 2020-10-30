Hilaria Baldwin loves sharing her sweetest moments as a mom. The Living Clearly Method author uploaded the cutest photo 7-year-old daughter Carmen took of her while breast-feeding her newborn son, Eduardo.

“Photo by Carmen … she told me I should post … might delete later,” Hilaria, 36, captioned the snapshot via Instagram on Thursday, October 29. In the pic, the doting mom of five was all smiles as she held little Edu up to her chest while enjoying some quality time at the beach near their home in the Hamptons.

Instagram/HilariaBaldwin

Although Hilaria noted she might have second thoughts about sharing the vulnerable post, fans encouraged her to keep it on her page. “No, don’t delete … it’s beautiful,” one user wrote in the comments section, while another echoed, “This is a precious photo of love and the bond you have with your son, there is no need to delete it. Thank you for sharing this.” A third fan chimed in, gushing, “Carmen’s photography is excellent.”

The Spanish actress is always giving glimpses inside the magical moments in her life, but Hilaria is just as upfront when it comes to being honest about the struggles of motherhood. Considering she just welcomed her fifth child with husband Alec Baldwin in early September, Hilaria has had her hands full juggling breast-feeding and raising her older kiddos.

“I’m so tired, but also so in love,” the “Mom Brain” podcast host wrote alongside a photo with baby Edu and sons Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, and Romeo, 2, just hours before her breast-feeding snap. “Wouldn’t change it for the world …. or even for a bit more sleep.”

The Spain native — who tied the knot with Alec, 62, in 2012 — loves being a mom so much, she even dished whether or not the couple is thinking about adding another baby to their brood. Less than a month after welcoming baby No. 5, Hilaria said she would “maybe” consider a sixth kiddo.

Instagram/HilariaBaldwin

“We’ll see,” she told Us Weekly in early October, noting her children are already asking for another sibling. “My kids are like, ‘Mommy, [do] you have a baby in your belly?’ I was like, ‘Absolutely not.’ [Eduardo is] 3 weeks old, absolutely not right now.”

As for Alec, the Saturday Night Live star offered a different answer while discussing the chance of expanding his family. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in late September, the loving dad — who also shares eldest daughter Ireland Baldwin, 25, with ex Kim Basinger — said he’s “done trying” for a baby girl with Hilaria after having four boys.

“I tell people my wife is a collector,” he joked. “People collect cars, people collect watches, artwork. My wife collects babies … she likes babies.”

Good thing Hilaria is an amazing mama!