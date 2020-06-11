Hilaria Baldwin‘s youngest son, Romeo, may only be 2 years old, but he’s already proving he’s a talented little tot! The pregnant yoga guru shared the sweetest videos of her little bundle of joy singing along to Celine Dion and a song off the soundtrack of Disney’s Frozen.

“Romeo has gotten really into singing … it’s the cutest thing,” the 36-year-old gushed via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, June 10. “It’s so hard to record, but I’m determined. Here are some previews.”

Instagram/HilariaBaldwin

In a series of clips shared to her social media account, the Living Clearly Method author — who is expecting baby No. 5 with husband Alec Baldwin — showed off Romeo’s adorable singing voice. Alec, 62, and Hilaria’s pajama-clad performer was all smiles as he belted out the words to “All By Myself” by Celine.

As they enjoyed some family time in their playroom, the doting mom also uploaded a video of little Romeo echoing the tunes from a song from the hit Disney movie. The Spanish actress’ blonde-haired cutie held his mom’s phone in his hand as he sang the words and even busted a move.

While it’s still too early to tell what career path baby Romeo will take when he’s older, Hilaria couldn’t be more excited to watch her beloved children grow up. In fact, the fitness instructor — who shares daughter Carmen, 6, and sons Raphael, 4, and Leonardo, 3, with Alec — revealed whether or not she thinks her kiddos will follow in the Saturday Night Live star’s acting footsteps.

“I don’t know,” she exclusively told Closer Weekly in mid-March. “I think getting them educated and teaching them a lot of discipline, and teaching them there’s many options out there … whatever they’re going to be passionate about, they have our support.”

Based on how bubbly and outgoing her kids are now, Hilaria dished she wouldn’t be surprised if her brood decides to pursue a Hollywood career like their famous father.

“Alec and I are a lot of personality and they definitely have a lot of personality!” gushed the proud mama, who tied the knot with Beetlejuice star in 2012. “I don’t know if it’s the acting bug or just being extremely charismatic. But we’ll see.”

The brunette beauty added, “Maybe they’ll be doctors and lawyers and teachers! … I don’t know. Whatever they want to be!”

Hilaria and Alec are the best parents!