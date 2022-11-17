Halle Berry Is Happy as Can Be on the Beach! See the ‘Catwoman’ Star’s Bikini Photos

The beach is Halle Berry’s “happy place.” The Oscar winner has posted so many gorgeous pictures with her boyfriend, Van Hunt, while spending time in oceanfront destinations. Her bikini photos are the definition of timeless beauty.

In July 2022, Halle shared several snaps from a beach vacation that she took with her two kids, Nahla and Maceo. In one Instagram photo, her son gazed at the gorgeous sunset. “Taking care of yourself is also taking care of your kids,” the Catwoman actress captioned the post.

During the trip, Halle also posted photos while drinking out of coconuts and lounging in the sun. A few weeks later, she celebrated her 56th birthday with a selfie in a black lacy lingerie look. “Feeling so much gratitude and love on this birthday! WOW!,” the Bond girl wrote alongside the photo.

Halle gave fans a cute glimpse into her relationship in October 2022, posting an adorable selfie with Van. The mom of two and the musician posed in front of a stunning view of the mountains and the ocean. She simply captioned the post with a purple heart emoji.

“You sure know how to make a girl smile, I love this #PureHappiness,” TV personality Tami Roman commented on the post, followed by other supportive comments from Halle’s fans.

The duo, who went Instagram official with their romance in September 2020, are in it for the long haul.

“It’s not a question of if Van proposes, but when, and with the way things are going it’s only a matter of time before he gets down on one knee. I can see it happening this year,” an insider told Closer in February 2022.

Halle and her beau have flaunted their sweet romance at several red carpet events since they began dating. She continues to defy aging, turning heads in fabulous ensembles since making her acting debut in 1989’s Living Dolls. After she was diagnosed with diabetes at age 19, the Bruised director has been dedicated to improving her health and fitness routine.

“I’ve always been fit and have always thought about fitness and taking care of my body. It’s only changed in terms of how I’ve been adding to my fitness regimen,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in March 2021. “It used to just be working out with weights, and then I got into Pilates, and then I got into yoga, and now I’m into martial arts.”

Keep scrolling to see Halle’s gorgeous bikini photos.