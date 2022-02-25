Family is very important for mom of two Halle Berry and her boyfriend, Van Hunt. “It comes as no surprise to Halle that Van is so caring with Nahla and Maceo because it’s in his nature to be protective,” an insider tells Closer exclusively.

“That’s how he is with her,” the source continues. “He’s incredibly proactive with her children and takes a hands-on approach.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The Grammy-winning musician has already developed a special bond with Halle’s kids. “Nahla is a keen musician and singer, and Van has been giving her lots of useful advice and he loves playing outdoor games with Maceo.”

Halle welcomed daughter Nahla Aubry with her ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry in 2008. The Academy Award winner became a mom for the second time in October 2013 when she welcomed son Maceo Robert Martinez with her third ex-husband, Olivier Martinez. Van has one son, Drake, from a previous relationship.

“Van introduced Drake to Halle and her kids a while ago,” the insider says. “Everyone totally clicked. He’s thrilled that his dad has found happiness and has told friends they’re the perfect match.”

It seems like Halle has found The One. She and the “Anything” singer first made their romance Instagram official in September 2020. Since then, the couple have continued to gush about their relationship on social media and are ready to take the next step.

“It’s not a question of if Van proposes, but when, and with the way things are going it’s only a matter of time before he gets down on one knee. I can see it happening this year,” the source adds.

The pair also worked together on the 2020 sports film Bruised in which Halle produced, directed and starred. Van wrote the song “Automatic Woman” for the film. Not only have they strengthened their working relationship, but their romantic connection as well. It looks like the lovebirds could be walking down the aisle soon.

“I’ve heard an engagement is imminent,” a second insider tells Closer. “Van has been ring shopping and is planning to ask for Halle’s hand in marriage any day.”