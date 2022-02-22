Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s relationship is “stronger than ever,” an insider tells Closer exclusively. “The stars are aligned” for the pair who first went public with their relationship on Instagram in September 2020.

“Halle says that Van is different than any other man she has been with,” the source adds. “Their relationship is organic, he embraces her career, treats her like royalty and they bring out the best in each other. She feels secure and safe with Van and calls him ‘her rock.’”

Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

The Monster’s Ball actress got a new lease on love after meeting her Grammy-winning boyfriend. She was previously married to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, and to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005. The Catwoman star began dating model Gabriel Aubry in 2005, with whom she welcomed one child, daughter Nahla Aubry in 2008. During her third marriage to Olivier Martinez, Halle welcomed her second child, son Maceo Robert Martinez. Van has a teenage son named Drake from a previous relationship.

“What makes their relationship run so smoothly is that they’re totally in sync — Halle and Van share the same morals, beliefs, passions and sense of humor,” the insider says. “They enjoy doing everything together from traveling to collaborating on a bunch of work projects.

The “Dust” singer was right by Halle’s side as she produced and directed her 2020 sports drama Bruised. The film, about an MMA fighter who gets back into the ring, stars the Academy Award winner in the lead role. It features the title track “Automatic Woman,” written by Van and performed by one of Halle’s favorite artists, H.E.R.

Since their first collaboration and making their relationship official, Van and Halle have been inseparable. The pair are always posting photos with each other on Instagram, including one sharing a smooch that sparked wedding rumors on January 1. The lovebirds cleared up suspicions with a post the following day, sharing that they did not get married.

“We were just having some New Year’s Day fun! People clearly don’t swipe as much as we thought they did,” Halle wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for the well wishes, tho’, it really touched our hearts! Now it’s OFFICIAL, the internet is no longer undefeated.”