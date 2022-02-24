Halle Berry and boyfriend Van Hunt are looking to take the next step in their relationship. “I’ve heard an engagement is imminent,” an insider tells Closer exclusively. “Van has been ring shopping and is planning to ask for Halle’s hand in marriage any day.”

“At one point, I know Halle swore off marriage, but Van has made her believe in love again, and she has done a U-turn,” a second source tells Closer exclusively.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The Catwoman star and the musician first made their relationship Instagram official in September 2020 and could be headed down the aisle soon. “It’s not a question of if Van proposes, but when, and with the way things are going it’s only a matter of time before he gets down on one knee. I can see it happening this year,” the source continues.

Halle has been married three times before, first to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, then to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005. The Bruised director welcomed daughter Nahla Aubry with model Gabriel Aubry in 2008. She welcomed her second child, son Maceo Robert Martinez, with her third husband, Olivier Martinez, whom she was married to from 2013 to 2016. Van has one child, Drake, from a previous relationship.

The connection between the couple is growing stronger and they have met each other’s children. “Halle says that Van is different than any other man she has been with,” the insider adds. “Their relationship is organic, he embraces her career, treats her like royalty and they bring out the best in each other. She feels secure and safe with Van and calls him ‘her rock.’”

Though she revealed to People that she was taking a break from dating in 2017, Halle’s relationship with Van seems to be rock solid. The couple sparked marriage rumors on January 1 after posting a photo kissing with the caption, “well…IT’S OFFICIAL!” The Academy Award winner later cleared up the speculation in a follow-up post.

​​“We were just having some New Year’s Day fun! People clearly don’t swipe as much as we thought they did,” Halle wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for the well wishes, tho’, it really touched our hearts! Now it’s OFFICIAL, the internet is no longer undefeated.”