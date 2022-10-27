Actress Halle Berry’s list of talents is endless! The Academy Award winner has proven she can take on parts in films of all genres. Thanks to roles in hits like Die Another Day and X-Men, the former beauty queen has earned a staggering net worth. Keep scrolling to see how much money she makes.



What Is Halle Berry’s Net Worth?



Halle has an estimated net worth of $90 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. After growing up in Ohio, the beautiful entertainer entered several beauty pageants as a teen, including Miss Teen All American and Miss Ohio USA. A few years later, Halle found a passion for acting, appearing in the 1989 television series Living Dolls.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

After the short-lived program came to an end, the Knots Landing alum landed roles in Jungle Fever, Strictly Business, Boomerang and The Flintstones. In 2002, Halle won her first Academy Award for Best Actress after taking on the captivating role of Leticia Musgrove in the drama film Monster’s Ball.

“You have to stay true to whatever got you to that place to get that award,” she reflected in an interview with the New York Times 20 years after her win. “And, for me, it was taking risks and doing things outside the box.”

Another notable role of Halle’s in the past included an arc on the television series Extant from 2014 to 2015. Along with starring in the lead role of Molly Woods in the science fiction show, she also served as a producer of the program. It was just one of the many times she did some work behind the camera.

In 2020, she made her directorial debut with the sports drama film Bruised. The superstar led the movie as former UFC fighter Jackie “Pretty Bull” Justice. The film was nominated for several awards, winning a Satellite Award for Best First Feature. Her boyfriend, Van Hunt, performed songs for the movie’s soundtrack.

“It has been my honor and my privilege to direct my first film,” she said in October 2021 while accepting an award at the 27th annual Elle Women in Hollywood event. “What I learned along the way is that it’s f–king hard. … It’s hard for all of us, and it’s hard for all of us as women to find our voice and step into our power and to assume that. I had to learn how to do that in the last two and a half years.”

On top of her career full of groundbreaking roles, Halle became a mom of two. The Swordfish actress welcomed her eldest child, daughter Nahla, alongside ex Gabriel Aubry in March 2008. In October 2013, she and her then-husband, Olivier Martinez, welcomed their son, Maceo. Through all of the trials and triumphs in her career, Halle credited her kids with helping her remain strong.

“For me, motherhood is learning about the strengths I didn’t know I had, and dealing with the fears I didn’t know existed,” she tweeted in July 2017.