The internet lost their minds when Gwyneth Paltrow posted a nude photo in honor of her 48th birthday, but her daughter Apple Martin‘s reaction says otherwise. The Goop founder’s 16-year-old mini-me hilariously responded to her mom’s post by sharing a funny message in the comments section.

“In nothing but my birthday suit today,” the mom of two captioned the sexy snap on Sunday, September 27. “Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop’s insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off.”

It seems Apple didn’t approve of her famous mother’s scandalous post, which featured the Iron Man actress posing in front of some gorgeous trees on their property with no clothes on. “MOM,” the gorgeous teen simply joked in all caps, to which Gwyn replied with three laughing emojis. Apple then added another comment, sweetly writing, “You are killing it, tho [sic].”

Aside from commenting on her mom’s au naturel snapshot, Apple has also given Gwyn some heat for sharing photos of her on social media. In March 2019, Apple humorously called out the Shakespeare in Love star — who also shares son Moses Martin, 14, with ex-husband Chris Martin — for posting a pic of them skiing.

“Mom, we have discussed this. You may not post anything without my consent,” Apple teased in the post’s comments section at the time.

Just weeks earlier in January 2019, Gwyn stopped by The Rachael Ray Show to discuss her career and motherhood. The Shallow Hal alum revealed her two kiddos actually think she’s “mortifying” as they continue to grow up.

Instagram

“I am the most embarrassing person all of a sudden,” the loving mama dished to the celebrity chef. “It’s been a couple good years that I’ve been the most embarrassing person.”

According to Gwyn, Apple and Moses can’t help but think their mother is a little awkward sometimes. “If I do anything silly in public, the color drains from [Apple’s] face,” she explained. “Any silly jokes, or if I dance, like in a store, God forbid. She’s like, ‘Mom!’ and I’m like, ‘OK, sorry, got it.’”

Raising teenagers can be hard at times, but Gwyn — who tied the knot with Brad Falchuk in 2018 — is taking every moment in stride. Even though the Academy Award winner jokingly noted Apple and Moses can be “kind of d—ks once in a while,” she couldn’t be prouder of how much they’ve grown.

“They’re really coming into themselves,” she gushed during an appearance on Today in September 2019. “They’re hilarious. They’re smart. They can talk. They can sort of muse about things. It’s the greatest.”

We hope Gywn had the best birthday with her kiddos!