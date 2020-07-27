Instagram/GwynethPaltrow

Mom of two Gwyneth Paltrow said she limits her children’s time on social media for a very good reason. She explained why during a previous appearance on Rob Lowe‘s podcast Literally! With Rob Lowe.

“I won’t let them be public on any social media or anything like that, I try to keep them out of the public eye as much as possible,” Gwyneth, 47, said about kids Apple, 16, and Moses, 14. “You know, now it’s different, ’cause kids are like, ‘Can I have a YouTube channel?’ and I’m like, ‘No, you can’t. Absolutely not.'”

Instagram/GwynethPaltrow

Although the Politician star lays down the law at home, she said her children completely “understand” the rules. “As a parent you think, all I can do for these kids is teach them right from wrong and teach them what work is,” the actress noted about her children whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. “I’ve really have tried not to just hand them things.”

Because of their parents, Apple and Moses have learned what hard work is all about. In fact, Apple is already working in retail and is slowly becoming an independent young woman. Watching her grow up through the years has made Gwyneth proud to be her mom.

“I think it’s really been interesting to be [Apple’s] mother because as she’s come into her own. It’s almost like, you know, it’s like watching her harness her own power with every passing year, and I’m just like, ‘What is this child here to do?'” the Shallow Hal star explained. “She’s so bright and so funny … she’s hilarious. And Moses is so unique and so deep and like such an old soul — and also really talented. Like, scarily talented.”

Instagram/GwynethPaltrow

However, Gwyneth said her childhood was very different from her children’s. For starters, the Goop creator‘s parents, Blythe Danner and Bruce Paltrow, didn’t allow her to be in the public eye until she turned 18. Because the Iron Man star grew up in Hollywood, she knows the unfair “advantage” celebrity kids can have in the city of angels.

“That’s why I think it’s so important … to raise a kid that has a work ethic and whose values are aligned with yours or with their own sense of who they are, etc,” Paltrow said, “because the truth of the matter is the doors can be opened for you, but if you think about all the people who try and it doesn’t happen.”