They’re still having a ball! Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are making sure to make this a summer they won’t ever forget, as the longtime Hollywood couple are currently in Saint-Tropez!

The happy pair were recently spotted enjoying the beautiful day on their vacation — the actor, 68, was super casual in some board shorts, a tee-shirt, and matched with a white cap, while his love, 73, wore a lovely summer dress. This appearance comes just some time after the pair were seen in the Greek Islands, also living it up.

Kurt and Goldie aren’t just having a blast on their own — just last month they took some time to hang out with their daughter, Kate Hudson, and her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa in Italy. What a life! While the golden couple aren’t married, they have still managed to stick together, even while dealing with their busy, and very successful careers.

“[We] were very aware of what would happen had we both pursued our careers full-on,” the Escape From L.A. star once told Daily Mail. “I very rarely worked when I knew Goldie was going to be working. And vice-versa. Which meant we could be together. I never thought that what the business could provide would ever take precedence over us. Money is great, but you’ve got to say no. You really do.”

