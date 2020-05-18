Hilarious! Eva Mendes let her two daughters — Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 4 — give her a makeover at home and the results were so funny that she had to share a photo on Instagram. “They’ve won” the mom of two captioned the pic of her sky blue eyeshadow and purple lipstick on Saturday, May 16.

However, the best part was what Esmeralda and Amada did to their mom’s forehead. It’s unclear if they were trying to apply foundation or concealer, but there was a combination of green, black and gray squiggly lines on Eva’s face. She was also wearing two different shades of blush and had black makeup smeared across her nose. “Love this,” Salma Hayek, who’s a proud mom to her 12-year-old daughter, Valentina, commented.

Looks like Eva has been doing a great job keeping her kids — who she shares with Ryan Gosling — busy amid the coronavirus pandemic. “That’s their No. 1 goal,” an insider told Closer Weekly on April 2, and said it’s all about “avoiding boredom.”

Now that the doting parents are spending more time at home, they’ve been “coming up with creative ways to bond” with their children, the source noted. That’s why they’ve been “watching classic Disney films” like Dumbo and have been doing different activities in the house.

“Eva is an old pro at engaging the girls in DIY projects and Ryan is even getting into the groove,” the source revealed. “Like the rest of the world, they’re just trying to stay sane and make it work.” However, when the La La Land actor is not around the kids, he tries to get in a good workout twice a day. As for Eva, she does her best to make sure everyone’s stress levels are low.

That doesn’t mean it’s always easy for the duo. Eva said parenting two kids during the COVID-19 outbreak feels like she’s “running a hotel.”

“As soon as kids go to sleep, it’s cleaning and laundry and prepping food for the next day,” the Hitch actress revealed on Instagram on April 25. Don’t worry, Eva. We think you’re doing an excellent job!