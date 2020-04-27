Mom of two Eva Mendes may be thrilled to be self-isolating at home with her and Ryan Gosling‘s two kids, but the actress isn’t holding back from the not-so-pretty moments in quarantine. While chatting with fans on Instagram, Eva offered an idea of how hectic her life is amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Hi! Sending love to Bella Italia! Books?! Ha! I have no time for books! It’s 24/7 over here,” the 46-year-old beauty replied to a fan’s comment asking how her famous family was holding up on Saturday, April 25. “As soon as kids go to sleep, it’s cleaning and laundry and prepping food for the next day. I feel like I’m running a hotel! Ha.”

On top of keeping 5-year-old Esmeralda and 3-year-old Amada entertained, the Hitch actress joked she doesn’t even have time to look after herself. “I haven’t exercised or written a book,” she continued.

Although Eva said she’s “not thriving” in a way of doing self-care, the doting mom of two gushed she couldn’t be more grateful to be at home with the Notebook actor, 39, and their brood.

“I am enjoying being very present,” she sweetly explained. “And doing art WITH my kids and not just watching them do it. So that’s good. What about you? How are you? And what are you reading? Un bacio to you!”

Since she’s been in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, Eva — who began dating Ryan in 2011 — has given fans rare glimpses inside her life as a mom. In late March, the Ghost Rider actress uploaded a video of Amada playing the piano. She also shared a snap of a portrait one of her kids drew of her in mid-April.

A source close to the longtime lovebirds previously dished Eva and Ryan are doing all they can to keep their daughters occupied in quarantine. It’s “all about keeping them busy and avoiding boredom,” the insider exclusively told Closer Weekly in early April. “That’s their No. 1 goal.”

In order to have some fun together at home, the Place Beyond the Pines stars have been “watching classic Disney films” like Dumbo and My Neighbor Totoro — two movies “which [Esmeralda and Amada] love,” the source noted at the time.

“Eva is an old pro at engaging the girls in DIY projects and Ryan is even getting into the groove,” the insider added. “Like the rest of the world, they’re just trying to stay sane and make it work.”

We hope Eva and Ryan are keeping safe during this crazy time!

