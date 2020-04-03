Spending endless days at home might not sound like the most fun, but Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are trying to make the most of quarantining with their kids. A source exclusively tells Closer Weekly how they’re “coming up with creative ways to bond” with Esmeralda and Amada amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

The insider tells Closer on April 12 that Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 3, really enjoy “watching classic Disney films” like Dumbo and My Neighbor Totoro — two movies “which they love,” the source notes.

Besides spending hours cuddling on the couch as a family, Eva, 46, and Ryan, 39, also have their little girls participate in arts and crafts.

“Eva is an old pro at engaging the girls in DIY projects and Ryan is even getting into the groove,” the source continues. “Like the rest of the world, they’re just trying to stay sane and make it work.”

On top of “parenting the kids and being with Eva, Ryan gets in a good daily workout, sometimes twice a day,” the insider adds, pointing out that the beloved businesswoman will go on walks with the girls” if she “doesn’t join” her handsome beau.

The source explains that Eva and Ryan — who began dating around 2011 — are doing everything they can to keep their children occupied. “It’s all about keeping them busy and avoiding boredom — that’s their No. 1 goal,” the source says.

The longtime lovebirds may choose to keep their kiddos out of the spotlight as much as possible, but Eva made an exception when she shared a video of her youngest child playing the piano. The brunette beauty uploaded the clip of Amada playing along in the background to a song on the record player.

“Trying to keep things light at home with my two little ones,” the doting mom wrote in the caption on March 24. “Nothing like some old Cuban music to do the trick. And yes, that’s my 3-year-old on the piano.”

Although we bet Eva and Ryan can’t wait to get back to work as Hollywood actors, they are “really enjoying this timeout from the world,” the source notes. “They’re all about family time and spending it with Esmeralda and Amada.”

