Quality time! Eva Mendes was spotted shopping with daughter Esmeralda Amada Gosling in Los Angeles and looking super stylish while doing so on Thursday, July 18. The 45-year-old rocked a black and white patterned dress with shades, while the 4-year-old wore a white summer dress with an adorable headband.

It’s rare for the actress to step out in public with her children. The brunette beauty, who shares both Esmeralda and daughter Amada Lee Gosling, 3, with partner Ryan Gosling, usually keeps her family very private. Neither she or The Notebook alum, 38, ever share photos of their kids on social media. However, in the past, they did open up about what they expected their personal lives to be like.

In April, Eva revealed she never pictured becoming a parent. That all changed when she and Ryan got together. “It was the furthest thing from my mind,” she told Women’s Health at the time. “Ryan Gosling happened,” she continued, “I mean, falling in love with him. Then it made sense for me to have … not kids, but his kids. It was very specific to him.”

Ryan always knew he wanted to be a father someday. However, he didn’t know what it would be like. “It sounds so cliché, but I never knew that life could be this fun and this great,” he told People in 2015. “It’s heaven. It’s like walking through a field of flowers every day. I live with angels.”

Now, Ryan is an all-hands dad who enjoys playing with his kids. In 2016, he appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and told a hilarious story about a time he took his oldest daughter to the park and tried teaching her a sort of valuable lesson after a little boy wrote his name over hers with chalk. “You gotta be careful when you’re trying to teach your kid what a reasonable amount of vengeance is,” he joked about getting even about the situation. So funny!

Parenting at its finest, right?!