Erin Napier Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Helen's Bedroom

When it came to designing bedrooms for her two daughters, Erin Napier did an excellent job of finding the perfect whimsical decor. The Home Town host recently shared a rare glimpse of eldest child Helen’s adorable room in the family’s Mississippi vacation home. Her Instagram picture posted on Wednesday, September 13, drew a sweet reaction from fans of the Napier crew.

“Helen’s bedroom has a mosquito problem we have been trying to solve for weeks,” Erin, 38, captioned the post. “Today’s solution may be her favorite thing EVER.”

The Heirloom Rooms author and her husband, Ben Napier, installed a white canopy around Helen’s bed. While the mosquito situation is unfortunate, seeing the delicately placed netting brought a lot of nostalgic feelings for many of the couple’s fans.

“Oh my goodness! My sister and I absolutely had these nets as preteens, and we LOVED them!” one person wrote in the comments section of the post. “Felt like we were royalty every morning waking up to that view.”

Courtesy of Erin Napier/Instagram

Another fan remembered, “The day I got one of these nets as a kid still stands out as one of the most magical days of my life.”

If there’s one thing HGTV viewers have learned from watching seasons of Home Town, it’s that Erin and Ben, 39, certainly know how to spruce up a bedroom. In addition to Helen, 5, the college sweethearts are also parents to daughter Mae, 2.

After purchasing their Tudor-style vacation home in Mississippi in 2021, the home design stars quickly got to work in making it the perfect place for their little ones to grow up. Erin adorably refers to the second floor of the estate as “girl world.” Floral wallpaper, a stained-glass window and a painting station are just some of the cute elements she decided to incorporate into Helen’s room.

Along with their dreamy country home, Erin and Ben still own their primary residence in Laurel, Mississippi. Their decision to splurge on a second property was largely based on the desire to raise their girls on a farm.

“I grew up on a 40-acre chicken farm and would pick out a baby chick to be my pet every time a new load would come,” Erin told Southern Living in February 2023. “My playtime consisted of climbing a lot of trees and digging for arrowheads in the woods. That’s not something our girls can do in town. I want their bathwater to be dirty at the end of the day, so it means they weren’t just playing on screens.”