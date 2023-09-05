HGTV’s Erin and Ben Napier love country living! The Home Town hosts gave fans a rare look at their newly renovated barn, which is attached to their Laurel, Mississippi, home.

Ben decided to completely transform the space ahead of Erin’s birthday in August 2023.

“He’s been sneaking out to the barn for a year slowly insulating, replacing structural beams, adding lights, cleaning out the cobwebs and piles of dirt, running down salvaged porcelain sinks, adding AC for the summer and a wood burning stove for the winter and then when it was all finished, brought in all the parts of our past lives that were in our loft,” Erin revealed in a September 2023 Instagram post.

Scroll below to see photos inside of Erin and Ben’s Mississippi barn.