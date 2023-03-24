Laurel, Mississippi, living! Erin and Ben Napier’s craftsman cottage is full of incredible style choices. Their cozy living room is one of their favorite places to relax after filming episodes of HGTV’s Home Town.

Erin and Ben have shared so many photos from the comfort of their entertainment area in their home while spending time with their two daughters, Helen and Mae. From watching Christmas movies curled up on the sofa to taking naps on the cozy seats, the family absolutely loves the space.

Before becoming one of television’s most popular design duos, Erin and Ben’s home was featured in a spread in Southern Weddings. The piece actually helped get them noticed by HGTV producers who were blown away by their signature style. The mom of two was also keen on sharing her home improvement journey with her followers on social media after purchasing the home with her hubby.

“The thing that I think makes our home style work is that every room is anchored by a masculine thing,” the graphic designer said in the June 2014 interview. “In the living room, our side table is an old, warped, oiled and worn butcher’s chopping block.”

Erin also revealed the living room was very special to her due to the fact that it connects to their dreamy outdoor porch.

“We watch weddings beneath the old live oaks on the lawn of the museum house across the street on Saturdays,” she added. “Life is always happening from the porch. With the screen doors Ben made for us last fall, the porch now sort of creeps right into the living room — my second favorite room of the house — any time the weather is nice.”

The cozy living space has so many thoughtful personal touches, including several nods to their family members and friends.

“In the living room, we had a contractor build simple bookcases the entire length of the wall, which we are slowly filling with white and cream hardback books and objects from our travels and from our family history,” Erin told Hooked on Houses in August 2012.

Though they have changed up a few elements of the living room over the years, the college sweethearts, who wed in November 2008, could not be happier with how it turned out. The pair purchased a second Mississippi home with more gorgeous rooms full of sentimental trinkets and unique decor in 2021.

Scroll below to see photos of Erin and Ben’s living room.