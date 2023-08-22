Property Brothers star Drew Scott pulled out all the stops when it came to decorating son Parker’s nursery! In the latest glimpse of his only child’s room on August 20, the doting dad showed off a very unique piece of furniture.

Drew snapped a picture of his wife, Linda Phan, lounging on a U-shaped chair in the center of Parker’s nursery. “Date nights lately,” he captioned the candid Instagram snap. In the background of the photo, Parker’s adorable wardrobe and colorful collection of toys were on display.

The unique seat is actually part of a small jungle gym that Drew, 45, and Linda, 38, installed for their son. The pieces come apart and can be put back together easily, allowing Parker to play and climb around the room whenever he wants.

Drew and Linda welcomed their first child together in May 2022. In the months leading up to parenthood, the couple excitedly decorated Parker’s room with a nature theme in mind.

“We wanted to create a place filled with whimsy, adventure and love, and the theme of nature kept coming to us,” Drew said in October 2022. “We want to instill in Parker the passion for the natural world that we have.”

Courtesy of Drew Scott/Instagram

The HGTV personality candidly revealed the sweet personal touch that he added to the room — bringing in the same cradle he and his brothers, Jonathan and J.D. Scott, slept in as babies.

“It was wrapped in a blue tarp for four decades and it sat in their barn for the most part,” Drew shared of the decision to restore the cradle after his parents packed it away. “And so, it was in rough shape.”

The couple called Anthony, their construction lead, to help bring the cradle back to life with a few adjustments.

“Can you imagine that Jonathan and I were both in it together at the same time?” Drew asked his wife in a video about the story behind the cradle. “I have pictures of me and Jonathan as babies in this. I think it would be really cool to get our baby in that and send it to Mom and Dad.”

Since becoming parents to Parker, Drew and Linda have been very honest about adjusting to the changes made to their sleep schedules and daily routines. Still, they wouldn’t trade parenthood for the world.

“We’re still catching up on sleep whenever we can, but every moment we spend with Parker is the best moment of our lives,” Drew gushed of fatherhood. “We’re tired, happy parents.”