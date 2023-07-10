So sweet! Drew Scott posted a rare photo of his son, Parker James Scott, on Instagram on July 9. The Property Brothers star shares the little one with his wife, Linda Phan.

Drew, 45, captured the candid moment of Linda, 38, spending time with Parker as they sat out in the backyard. Linda donned a red tank top and black leggings while Parker, 14 months, wore striped pants, a long-sleeve top and a matching striped hat.

The mother-son duo shared an adorable embrace as they played with a small wooden egg. “Apparently Parker laid an egg!” Drew joked in his caption. Fans dropped laughing emojis in the comments section and it’s clear they can’t get enough of Drew’s humor.

The adorable photo came just days after Drew showed off a glimpse of Parker’s play area and all of the fun toys the tot likes to play with. Parker has an array of books, building blocks, puzzles and his own ball pit in the family’s California home.

Courtesy of Drew Scott/Instagram

In the clip, Parker crawled around the play area, with Drew joking, “When you finally finish cleaning, but the house is messy again five seconds later.” Though his baby’s room was in a bit of disarray, Drew wouldn’t change fatherhood for the world.

“It unlocks a side you didn’t know you had,” Drew said of becoming a dad during an August 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “You think you know. I have this deep love for Linda but then, all of a sudden, that’s the shallow pool. I’m not saying shallow with Linda, I love Linda, but there’s a whole other depth to Linda and my love together with Parker.”

Drew and Linda recently celebrated a huge milestone with their little boy — taking him to the happiest place on Earth for the first time!

“Parky’s first Disneyland visit!” the doting dad wrote alongside a June 21 photo of his son sitting on his shoulders. “His Midway Mania score wasn’t great, but he bought me a churro so we’re all good.”

All jokes aside, the love Drew has for his family is infinite.

“It’s amazing just seeing his face when he looks at you, like, once he started focusing in and he locks eyes with you — oh, your heart melts,” he gushed over his son. “It’s amazing.”