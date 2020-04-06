This is amazing! Donny Osmond revealed the sweet gesture from his neighbors that put a smile on his face. The Masked Singer alum showed off adorable chalk drawings of some his most beloved characters that the children next door perfected in his driveway.

“So the little kids right across the street from our house rang the doorbell and they said, ‘Come look at what we did to your driveway!'” the 62-year-old explained in an Instagram video on Saturday, April 4. “Check it out.”

As the Donny & Marie star flipped the camera around to face the driveway, elaborate drawings of chalk could be seen decorated on the cement. It appears the neighborhood artists’ work was a tribute just for Donny considering they drew some of the Hollywood star’s most beloved characters.

“Let’s get down to business … look at that, there’s a picture of Captain Shang … isn’t that cute?” Donny gushed as he showed off the piece of art. As fans know, the Dancing With the Stars alum performed as the singing voice for Captain Li Shang’s hit song “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” in Disney’s Mulan.

“And a peacock that says ‘Our No. 1 Masked Singer,'” Donny continued while marveling over the impressive drawing of the dear character he portrayed during season 1 of Fox’s singing competition show in 2019. “This is so cute.”

Along with his heartwarming video, Donny shared a snapshot with the adorable brood of kiddos who were behind the sweet surprise. “Our neighbors absolutely made my day,” the “Any Dream Will Do” crooner wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag “#SpreadingSunshine” at the end of his post.

The iconic entertainer’s fans were blown away as they praised the fellow family’s act of kindness amid the coronavirus pandemic. “They did an awesome sketch! Bless their hearts,” one user wrote in the comments section, while another added, “Thank you for sharing this! Love to see all the great ways people are bringing joy to others!” A third chimed in, “That’s awesome. What a great way to spread cheer. And they’re smart too!”

Since COVID-19 became widespread in the U.S., Donny has done all he can to give his fans more peace of mind. After social distancing measures were implemented across the country, the doting dad of five offered some tips and tricks for coping during self-isolation.

“Despite being physically distanced, let’s all commit to looking out for those around us — especially those who are at higher risk or without help,” he wrote on Instagram on March 16. “Activities like making or listening to music, laughing, prayers or meditation, baking, creating and enjoying activities, playing games, organizing, reading, talking to or calling your loved ones can help manage anxiety. We will all get through this together.”