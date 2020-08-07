Donny Osmond Remembers the Day His Family Got a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame: ‘I’m So Lucky’
A day to remember! Donny Osmond reminisced about the day his family received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in August 2003 when he shared a throwback photo of the sweet moment on Instagram.
“[On this day] in 2003, Hollywood added our family’s star to the #WalkOfFame. I‘m so lucky to call each one of these incredible people family,” he said on Thursday, August 6. “We were delighted to have [Andy Williams] with us that day — he was practically family and played an integral part in our family’s show business beginnings.”
In the photo, Donny, 62, held up his walk of fame plaque while sitting beside his six siblings, including sister Marie Osmond, with a neck brace on. “As for my neck brace and surfing injury … I’m glad they weren’t quite as long-lasting as our family ties,” the “Why” singer added with the grimacing face emoji.
Since then, Donny — who has been married to wife Debbie Osmond for 42 years — has gone on to win many more awards. In October 2019, he and Marie, 60, received the keys to the Las Vegas strip after they were honored with a plaque on the L.V. Walk of Fame. “We are honored that this day is now officially Donny [and] Marie day in Las Vegas and it’s an honor to be added to the #LasVegasWalkOfStars! Thank you from the bottom [of] my heart,” the “Paper Roses” singer shared on Instagram after she and her bro had an “amazing” 11 years performing at the Flamingo resort in the City of Sin.
“Vegas, a piece of our heart will always be here with you in this great city,” Donny gushed too. After the pair ended their Las Vegas residency, Marie became a cohost on The Talk and The Masked Singer alum started working on a new album. No doubt, he was ready to rack up a few more awards. Although Donny’s music has yet to be released, he did say he has “40 new songs” and will be writing a lot more until he finds 10 songs that he’s satisfied with.
“I’ve been working on a dance track today that could be the closing song of the show when I tour,” he explained in December 2019. “It won’t matter whether you can dance. This one is going to get everyone out of their seats dancing up a storm.” We can’t wait to hear what you’ve been working on, Donny!