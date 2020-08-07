A day to remember! Donny Osmond reminisced about the day his family received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in August 2003 when he shared a throwback photo of the sweet moment on Instagram.

“[On this day] in 2003, Hollywood added our family’s star to the #WalkOfFame. I‘m so lucky to call each one of these incredible people family,” he said on Thursday, August 6. “We were delighted to have [Andy Williams] with us that day — he was practically family and played an integral part in our family’s show business beginnings.”

Peter Brooker/Shutterstock

In the photo, Donny, 62, held up his walk of fame plaque while sitting beside his six siblings, including sister Marie Osmond, with a neck brace on. “As for my neck brace and surfing injury … I’m glad they weren’t quite as long-lasting as our family ties,” the “Why” singer added with the grimacing face emoji.

Since then, Donny — who has been married to wife Debbie Osmond for 42 years — has gone on to win many more awards. In October 2019, he and Marie, 60, received the keys to the Las Vegas strip after they were honored with a plaque on the L.V. Walk of Fame. “We are honored that this day is now officially Donny [and] Marie day in Las Vegas and it’s an honor to be added to the #LasVegasWalkOfStars! Thank you from the bottom [of] my heart,” the “Paper Roses” singer shared on Instagram after she and her bro had an “amazing” 11 years performing at the Flamingo resort in the City of Sin.

KCR/Shutterstock

“Vegas, a piece of our heart will always be here with you in this great city,” Donny gushed too. After the pair ended their Las Vegas residency, Marie became a cohost on The Talk and The Masked Singer alum started working on a new album. No doubt, he was ready to rack up a few more awards. Although Donny’s music has yet to be released, he did say he has “40 new songs” and will be writing a lot more until he finds 10 songs that he’s satisfied with.

“I’ve been working on a dance track today that could be the closing song of the show when I tour,” he explained in December 2019. “It won’t matter whether you can dance. This one is going to get everyone out of their seats dancing up a storm.” We can’t wait to hear what you’ve been working on, Donny!