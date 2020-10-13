Donny Osmond is a singer, TV star and doting dad of five, but he just added “Pastor Osmond” to his resume. The Donny & Marie alum revealed he worked as a clergyman for his first-ever wedding while wearing his “original” ensemble from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

“Never in a million years did I think that I would be asked to marry someone,” Donny, 62, wrote alongside photos from the unique ceremony via Instagram on Monday, October 12. “My dear friend, Todd Salmon, asked me to marry him and Rachel.”

The Masked Singer star then explained why he was donning the vibrant and colorful coat from the hit 1999 film. “Todd has always loved the musical,” Donny dished. “In fact, he saw me in that musical several times.”

The former teen idol said even though pastors “normally wear a robe” while officiating wedding ceremonies, he decided to switch up the look for his close pal. “Just before I married them, I said, ‘This pastor will now wear a coat,'” Donny teased.

“I then pulled out my original Joseph coat, put it on and said, ‘By the authority vested in me by the state of Utah, I now pronounce you husband and wife,'” Donny sweetly continued. “Everyone thought it was pretty cool that ‘Joseph’ performed the marriage.”

Considering Donny put on a grand display during the nuptials, he definitely has a promising future as a pastor. However, the Dancing With the Stars alum noted he unfortunately won’t be able to offer his services to others.

“Anyone else want to get married?” he joked. “Sorry, my license was only good for that wedding.”

Aside from testing out his skills as a pastor, Donny has a lot on his plate when it comes to his busy Hollywood career. When he’s not spending time with wife Debbie Osmond and their big family, he’s working on his 62nd studio album. The “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” singer is also a judge on FOX’s singing show I Can See Your Voice.

Donny confirmed he was set to join the new series alongside host Ken Jeong shortly before the first season premiere in September 2020.

“The rumors are true!” he wrote via Instagram. “I’m thrilled to be a part of @FoxTV’s newest series, @SeeYourVoiceFox. Tune in as contestants compete to win a cash prize if they can tell the difference between good and bad singers … without ever hearing them sing a note!”

Donny is a man of many talents!