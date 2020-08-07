Donny Osmond, Scott Baio and More! See Your Favorite Teen Heartthrobs Then and Now

Remember the days when our TV screens were filled with teen heartthrobs like Donny Osmond, Scott Baio, David Cassidy and more? It’s been a number of decades since the Hollywood hunks grew up, but photos of the stars take fans back in time to the iconic ’70s and ’80s.

Throughout the years, fans fell in love with the legendary flannel wardrobe, bow-cut hairdos and even bleached-and-spiked locks, but it was their acting and singing talents that took our breath away.

Scott appeared in Happy Days, Joanie Loves Chachi and more, while David starred as a total hunk in The Partridge Family. As for Donny, the entertainer acted in Donny & Marie and paved a career as an iconic singer.

Scott and other actors became widely known for their handsome good looks, but the Charles in Charge alum never imagined where his career would take him. While once looking back on his run in Hollywood, Scott recalled the time he almost gave up on his dream because he enjoyed playing baseball too much as a kid.

“I was 12 and I was fed up with the [movie] business,” he once told People. “We lived near the Verrazano Bridge. All my auditions were after school and they were in midtown Manhattan and rush hour is not a fun time to be in traffic. Besides, that was the only time I had to play [baseball]. I said to my mother, ‘Mom, hey, this is crazy. I quit.’”

Fortunately, everything changed for Scott when he received a call from his manager on a rainy day. “He says, ‘I think you should go to this one. It just feels right for you. Go meet the director,’” he explained. “It was raining. No stickball that day. So I met Alan Parker. And that was it. Bugsy Malone. Three months in England. Phew … I guess I got lucky.”

Being a teen heartthrob wasn’t all it was cracked up to be for Donny, however. The Masked Singer alum previously opened up about the struggles he faced starring alongside his sister, Marie Osmond, throughout their variety series, Donny & Marie, from 1975 to 1979.

“We had a director who was a perfectionist,” Donny shared with Closer Weekly in 2015. “There were so many wonderful outtakes that weren’t used because he wanted it to be perfect. What I’ve learned over the years is that imperfection is perfection. You can’t make it too perfect to a point where it’s not real.”

Despite the challenges, the former “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” singer is grateful for the memories. “I look back at my life as all these peaks and valleys, and Donny & Marie happens to be a peak. The bad times dissipate and you only remember the good,” he added. “When I see those old clips, sometimes I cringe, but it still brings a nice big smile to my face.”

Don’t worry, Donny, fans still adore it!

Scroll through the gallery below to see what your favorite teen heartthrobs are up to today.